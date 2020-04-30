Woman injured in Fontainbleau neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Fontainbleau neighborhood that has left a woman injured.
Police reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Broadway Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Details about the shooting are limited at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
