28,711 cases of COVID-19, 1927 deaths reported as some restrictions on business are lifted

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Department of Health officials have been tracking the number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across Louisiana.
As of Friday, May 1, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 28,711 positive cases
· 1,927 deaths
· 1,607 patients in hospitals
· 230 patients on ventilators
· 17,303 recovered
The nation’s top infectious disease expert says new cases of the coronavirus are a certainty as states begin to roll back restrictions.
Dr. Anthony Fauci also says states need to proceed carefully as they take steps to reopen businesses and allow greater freedom of movement. He says it's critical to make sure states “have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals.”
And Fauci is urging states that don’t have that capability to go very slowly.
According to the Associated Press, Republican state lawmakers are upset at Edwards’ decision to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15.
Lawmakers are now considering taking a step to attempt to override the governor’s decision.
Edwards met with President Donald Trump to discuss his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor John Bel Edwards says its needed to get the state to meet phase one criteria to reopen, but he did relax some of the restrictions.
Edwards did announce some changes at the end of next week. Restaurants can open outside areas for meals without table service.
There will be three changes to the stay-at-home order that will go into effect on May 1:
· Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
· While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
· All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
