Don’t forget to take your car for a drive during quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governor extended the stay at home order until May 15 but that doesn’t mean you can forget about your car until then.
Here are some tips to maintain your ride even if you aren’t using it much these days.
Of course, we are used to hot, humid weather in Louisiana ... but the fluids in your car - not so much. That’s why James Evans, managing partner at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Baton Rouge, said you need to pay attention to condensation after your car sits for a while.
“It’ll cause premature wear on the engine if you get a lot of condensation in it,” said Evans. “It can cause the fuel to not give you the proper performance.”
Show your car some love by checking the oil. Evans demonstrated you’ll notice condensation on the stick.
“We want to look on top of the fluid level to see if there is any white moisture on top of it. White moisture is a sign of condensation,” he explained.
To prevent the moisture build, fire up the engine and ride around the block.
“Constantly starting up every once in a while kind of helps burn off the condensation that’s in the oil and keep the battery recharged,” Evans added.
Speaking of the battery, you want to look at that, too. Check the terminal ends for corrosion. Evans said don’t try the trick of pouring Coca-Cola over the battery.
“If they have any build-up on them, just take them off, clean them really good, and put them back,” he said.
Next, look at the tires. If they sit for too long, tires can show stress cracks or deflate. Evans said you want to keep them pumped at the recommended pressure.
“On the inside of your door jam will have what the manufacturer for the vehicle calls for the tire pressure,” said Evans.
These maintenance tips can help prolong the life of your car and keep the family safe on your next drive.
Evans also said if you do have a vehicle issue at home during the quarantine, you can call a facility like Firestone and workers will try to walk you through the problem.
