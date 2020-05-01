Ed Orgeron confident in team’s progress during spring

With a record-tying 14 players drafted, including a school-record five first round picks, Orgeron has plenty of contributors to replace. “Obviously having a new quarterback, new offensive line, having a new defense, but everybody is on the same playing field. I think that the work that we’ve been putting in on a daily basis is going to help us. I think that once we get back, our guys are going to be eager. I think the biggest thing for us when we get back is going to be the quarterback and the receivers to get their timing down and catch a bunch of balls together. And I think the gelling of the offensive line. Once we do that, I think we’re going to be fine.”