Excluding Orleans Parish, restaurants open with restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The first day with lifted restrictions, and it drew many looking to venture outside their homes for the first time.
“Back in the community, in a sense of camaraderie, and friendship and neighborhood,” diner Mary Tucker said.
While it was a challenge securing masks for all their staff, Gattuso’s marketing manager Angelina Vicknair said they wanted to try and provide as much outdoor seating so no one would be turned away from their neighborhood spot.
“Everyone’s excited to have some sense of normalcy and as New Orleanians were used to having to deal with things that shake us up a little bit, so we’re rocking on our feet and just making it work,” Vicknair said.
However, restaurants in Orleans parish are not afforded the same opportunity. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she will continue to let data drive her decisions, as the current proclamation expires May 15th.
“We believe that we’re being very intentional keeping restaurants in business and we believe based on the guidelines that are currently in place that they will continue to maintain the level of business,” Cantrell said.
“Will we get a lot of people crossing the parish line trying to eat out, maybe,” Walker said.
Checking on Jefferson parish businesses preparing to reopen, Councilmember Scott Walker says he was impressed with the sanitary measures he saw, saying that is the most important part as they do not want to backslide.
“At the midpoint of May is when we need to get our Jefferson parish business is fully back to work,” Walker said.
“That’s why New Orleans is so famous for restaurants is because our restaurant tours know what it takes to make customers happy,” Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich said.
Meanwhile, other restaurants like Dragos in Metairie created their outdoor spaces, re-opening the restaurant as a gathering place, Cvitanovich says they cannot afford to mess this up.
“The last thing we need is for New Orleans in the metro area to be a hot spot again,” Cvitanovich said.
With good food and good weather, diners aren’t taking it for granted they can enjoy both outside the house now.
Most of the diners we spoke with tonight were locals and regulars at these establishments.
Gattuso’s telling us they had no issue with customers practicing social distancing today.
