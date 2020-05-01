Heating up early next week

Another cool front later next week

By David Bernard | May 1, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 7:41 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Beautiful Spring weather will continue this weekend. A little humidity begins to return on Sunday but it will remain sunny and dry. Temperatures will get hot early next week ahead of another cold front. A few areas could be near 90 on Monday and especially Tuesday.

The cold front arrives Wednesday with just a tiny chance for a shower or storm. The next 7-14 days looks pretty dry for the area.

Behind the front humidity will lower by late week along with temperatures be a few degrees.

