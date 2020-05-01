Heating up early next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Beautiful Spring weather will continue this weekend. A little humidity begins to return on Sunday but it will remain sunny and dry. Temperatures will get hot early next week ahead of another cold front. A few areas could be near 90 on Monday and especially Tuesday.
The cold front arrives Wednesday with just a tiny chance for a shower or storm. The next 7-14 days looks pretty dry for the area.
Behind the front humidity will lower by late week along with temperatures be a few degrees.
