Legislature resumes work next week to tackle the budget; state may be losing out on significant online sales-related revenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State lawmakers will return to the capitol on Monday to resume the regular legislative session after a COVID-19 hiatus and much of their attention will be on a budget for the new fiscal year, and an expected grim revenue picture.
Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee which is where the legislative process begins for the proposed budget for the incoming fiscal year.
"At least from the House’s perspective, the Speaker indicated, told the [committee] chairmen to identify those critical bills that are primarily time-sensitive and can work on helping restart the economy or COVID-related, so we’ve established priorities,” Zeringue said.
Henry chaired the appropriations panel before being elected to the state senate. He said there are myriad questions about how state revenues are faring because of the health crisis.
"I don’t know how fast we’re going to be able to move with the budget because we still have a lot of unknowns on the effect of not only COVID-19 has had, but also the oil and gas industry has had on the state,” Henry said.
Soon the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference will meet to officially size up the revenue picture. Governor John Bel Edwards commented this week on what is generally expected.
"It goes without saying that revenue changes that will be forthcoming at the REC, they're not going to be positive, they're going to be negative,” Edwards said.
Zeringue said the negative impact on the budget is expected to be a hefty amount.
"So, we're looking at a potential hit to the state budget of about $500 million,” he said.
And at a time when more people are forced to shop online because of business closures and stay-at-home orders, Rep. Tanner Magee says state government is leaving lots of money on the table.
"It's pretty clear that we are not set up to require companies to give us their sales tax collections at this point,” Magee said.
Related to that, the La. Department of Revenue said it collected $33.4 million from direct marketers on returns due during the 2019 calendar year.
Magee was asked how much he thinks the state is losing out on from online purchases by Louisiana residents.
"We were estimating between $200 and $300 million before this happened and now it’s only going to grow because we were already in a trend where the sales taxes, or sales were going online anyway,” he said.
Magee says the problem is that sales tax collections around the state are not centralized. He is proposing legislation to change that.
"Taking the Remote Sellers software, that's the little agency we created to try to make us a centralized sales tax collection and expand it out to where it will be a true centralized point for anybody locally or outside the state of Louisiana would have to only remit their sales taxes through this software. It's a one-stop shop and then it would give out to, the 64 parishes would get their share of it based out of that collection point,” said Magee.
Zeringue agrees the state is losing money.
"We lack the legislation, the single-source collection which will be required based upon the Supreme Court's ruling and what is required to capture that. Now, Amazon and a few others have voluntarily collected those taxes and passed them to Louisiana, but we need to address this issue,” he said.
We requested comment from the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, but so far no one has responded.
If state lawmakers do not pass a balanced budget by the June 1 scheduled ending of the regular session then a special session would need to be called right after to meet the June 30 deadline for approving a new spending plan.
"I expect we will work very efficiently but I do expect a special session in June just because of the time constraints that we have now,” Henry said.
