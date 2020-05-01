Legislature resumes work next week to tackle the budget; state may be losing out on significant online sales-related revenue

"Taking the Remote Sellers software, that's the little agency we created to try to make us a centralized sales tax collection and expand it out to where it will be a true centralized point for anybody locally or outside the state of Louisiana would have to only remit their sales taxes through this software. It's a one-stop shop and then it would give out to, the 64 parishes would get their share of it based out of that collection point,” said Magee.