LIVE: Friday military flyover in New Orleans and Baton Rouge honors medical workers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Air National Guard and the United States Air Force will say thank you to area healthcare workers helping in the fight against COVID-19.
They will perform a joint flyover throughout the New Orleans and Baton Rouge area to honor those who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The planes will be taking off from the Naval Air Station Joint Reseve Base in Belle Chasse.
This will basically be a mini-airshow featuring B-52 bombers and F-15 jets to say thank you to the thousands of healthcare workers and first responders who are continuing to risk their lives every day.
The Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing is set to join the Air Force Reserve's 2nd Bomb Wing in the flyover of New Orleans and Baton Rouge area hospitals. The 159th will send two F-15 fighter jets to escort two B-52 bombers.
The flyovers is expected to last between 10 and 20 minutes in each city. They are scheduled to fly over the New Orleans area at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the Baton Rouge area at approximately noon.
The planes will be flying slow and low so they will be tough to miss if you live around the area. Colonel David Gordon with Barksdale says this is something that has been done in other parts of the country to say thank you to the heroes who are working in some of the hardest hit areas.
"Just to see the excitement from healthcare workers and to see them get a boost makes me feel great because I know the challenges they’re going through right now, so anything we can do to boost their spirits is fantastic,” he said.
Continue to maintain social distance guidelines and not travel to see the flyover. The four-plane formation will be able to be seen from the comfort of home. There will be a few seconds of jet noise as the flyover passes overhead.
