Louisiana relaxes restrictions for some businesses across state, Orleans Parish excluded

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting Friday, some parts of the state can begin to ease up on certain COVID-19 restrictions.
While the stay-at-home orders has been extended until May 15, it also includes three changes for area business owners.
The eased restrictions won’t apply to every city after Mayor Latoya Cantrell stated earlier this week that New Orleans would not be loosening any restrictions until at least the middle of May.
But, for the rest of the state, restaurants and retail stores will now have eased restrictions.
Restaurant owners will now be allowed to provide outdoor seating for customers but without table side service.
Retailers can resume operation if they can provide curbside delivery and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Employees are also required to wear masks at all times.
Some business owners in New Orleans say they may be disappointed with the mayor’s decision to not allow those changes, but they’ll continue to follow her leadership, while others say the new arrangement likely wouldn’t have worked from a fiscal or sanitary standpoint anyway.
“If we feel like we’re able to do phase one as an entire state, and New Orleans was a hot spot, then I expect you to see more restrictions because we’re hotter. We were world-ranked for a while. It’s going to take a while and a lot more deliberation,” says Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs.
Regardless if business owners decide to enact those changes May 1 or have to wait until the official start of phase one, the Governor’s Office recommends getting a plan ready now by understanding their building’s maximum occupancy limits, which may require contacting local government or the State Fire Marshal’s Office and also making sure that all employers are provided with face masks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.