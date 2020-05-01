MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for Hattiesburg 2-year-old

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 2-year-old Hattiesburg boy Friday.
Noah Greenwood was last seen Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Barry Street in Forrest County. He is described as black, 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
MBI believes Noah may be with 29-year-old Devaughn Greenwood, who is described as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Greenwood contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-818-9663.
