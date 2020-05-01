Outside restaurant dining begins in some places

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Restaurant owners and customers had a big smile on their face today. Many couldn’t wait to dine outside at their favorite restaurants.
There are some guidelines that must be followed through.
Tables must be outside and at least 10 feet apart. There is no tableside service and workers must wear a mask and gloves.
Still, many said it was a good day. Wow’s in St. Bernard Parish has been closed for 42 days, and today was the first step of reopening. The owner even had a D.J. and the parking lot is now a dining area.
Restaurant patrons in Jefferson Parish enjoyed the same experience. People we talked to said the very limited reopening gives them hope and a little sense of normalcy.
“I’m glad that we can sit outside and do a little something. The last day I worked was March 13. The wife and I are out running errands today, and I said let’s have some lunch in Bucktown,” Mark Toups said.
“We have lots of employees here. They’ve been so excited to come back. Our community has been begging us to come back, and it feels good. You don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s gone,” Brook Anastasiadis said.
“I think it’s great that we’ve got patrons that can come, and even if they are sitting outside, they’re still dining with us. I think people are happy to get outside and do something they haven’t been able to do in a while,” Chandra Chifici said.
It’s not happening everywhere. The New Orleans Mayor has said it could be a few more weeks before outside dining begins.
