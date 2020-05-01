Overtime Podcast #150 - NFC South Post Draft & Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Outlook

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFC South’s landscape has changed drastically during the 2020 offseason, see how the teams stack up after the NFL Draft. Plus, Joe Burrow’s outlook as the clear starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chris Hagan on: the Saints’ chances to win the NFC South for the 4th straight year:
“I think they’re the favorite because of their recent history and depth but you can’t sleep on the Bucs and if it comes down to one team being 12-4 , one team being 11-5, these division games are going to matter, every single game is going to matter. Everybody is going to go the distance and I don’t see anybody winning outright before Week 15 or 16. I think it’s a matter of being able to stand the test of time in this division.”
Sean Fazende on how the NFC South will stack up with the rest of the league:
“It’s not crazy to suggest that three teams from the NFC South can get in, especially when you talk about the quarterback play all of a sudden has really....when you bring Tom Brady into the mix and you look at the Saints quarterback room, then Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater is obviously an upgrade over what Carolina had to deal with last year. Just the quarterback play alone makes this division the most competitive and also the most interesting in terms of quarterbacks obviously driving the league and this is, to me, the best quarterback division in football.”
Juan Kincaid on Joe Burrow’s role as the clear-cut starting quarterback for the Bengals:
“The ‘here-we-go-again’ mentality is something they have to overcome, something Joe Burrow has to overcome and he has to realize going in ‘I’m going to hear this. If we start out 0-2, here we go again.' He has to be able to overcome that mental part of the game and be able to carry them and inject his winning mentality. He has to be the voice of that locker room.”
