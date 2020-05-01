Shelby: Nice Finish to the Week

More gorgeous Spring weather is on tap today. Highs will reach the low 80s with fairly low humidity and lots of sunshine.
By the end of the weekend, the humidity will increase and temperatures will creep up as well.
Early next week looks extra hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. This will threaten record highs.
Another cold front is expected by the middle of next week. Little rain is expected with the front, and temperatures will not drop off very much. Still, lower humidity is likely by late next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.