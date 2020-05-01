WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell talks about the city’s response to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state is easing restrictions as more people head outside to businesses this weekend. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stressed the stay-at-home order is still in place.
She is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.
Orleans Parish has almost 6,500 cases and more than 430 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Friday (May 1).
This comes one day after Cantrell asked the city council to support borrowing $100 million. The money would help offset the deficit caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
City Councilman Joe Giarrusso says there is still more he wants to know about the potential loan but says he views it almost as a safeguard as there are so many unknowns.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.