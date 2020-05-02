Beware of phony COVID-19 testing sites, officials warn

(WAFB) - Authorities believe scammers are setting up fake COVID-19 testing sites.
A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report states these phony sites have legitimate-looking signs, tents, hazmat suits, and realistic-looking tests.
Scammers use these sites to collect their target’s personal information and convince unsuspecting victims that payment is required to be tested.
The FTC suggested folks wanting to be tested should make sure to get a referral and recommendation to a specific testing site from a healthcare provider or check with state or local officials for a list of sites.
The FTC said fake testing sites can be reported by clicking the link here.
