‘Krewe of Karona’ holds car parade to spread love not virus to senior living community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families and friends of the residents at Williamsburg Senior Living Community spread their love Friday, May 1 in the form of a car parade.
Organizers said everyone threw kisses, sent air hugs, and displayed positive messages to their loved ones.
“Our car parade was just another way to show how much we love our residents, their families, and seniors,” said Tonia Griffin, marketing director of Williamsburg.
More than 50 groups signed up in advance to participate in the car parade.
