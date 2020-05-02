Nicondra: Sunny and warm through the weekend

Plenty of clear, blue sky and sunshine for the rest of the weekend. High pressure remains in control for a while leaving very pleasant conditions in place. Overnight lows will be mild in the low 60s and upper 50s under mostly clear sky with dew points in the same range. The relatively dry air as we get into May will feel nice even with day time highs in the low 80s. The trend continues right into the work week. Wednesday the next spring storm moves across the country, but without much moisture return and most energy staying north it’s questionable whether or not we see much rain as it pushes a front past the area. Keep up with the forecast through the week.