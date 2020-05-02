UPDATE: Airman at Keesler Air Force Base killed in vehicle accident after car crashes into wall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An accident turned deadly near I-110 and Highway 90 on Saturday morning, killing an Airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base (KAFB), according to a spokesperson from KAFB.
A vehicle traveling south on 1-110 was driving at a high speed and didn’t make the turn to go onto Highway 90, Biloxi Police Major Chris DeBack said. The car crashed into the wall, and it was carrying four passengers. All of those involved in the car were taken to the hospital.
The Airman was pronounced dead, and another person was transported by helicopter to another hospital.
DeBack said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m on Saturday morning. The car has since been taken away for further investigation.
Details are limited at this time, as this is a developing story.
