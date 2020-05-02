Zack: Warm up arrives for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All good things must come to an end and this nice, crisp air will slowly leave us over the course of this weekend making way for warmer, more humid conditions to return.
It is May unfortunately and the cool fronts just don’t last as long with the heat ready to bridge us right into summer. This weekend you will start to feel more of that heat as southerly winds return bringing humidity levels back up.
Now it remains nice for your Saturday and Sunday as we stay dry but warmer. Highs today make it into the low 80s before we jump up to the middle 80s on Sunday. A few clouds will start to move in from time to time due to that increase in humidity but overall we remain mostly sunny throughout the course of the weekend.
By early next week we could be flirting with 90 degrees as a summer-like feel develops at least for a few short days. Our next front arrives on Wednesday bringing with it a spotty storm chance followed by more cooler, drier air.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.