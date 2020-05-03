Jaguars decline 5th-year option on RB Leonard Fournette

In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 file photo,Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette, Monday, April 20, 2020. A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public.(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File) (Source: AP)