Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Eateries open despite order to be reported to town attorney
WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two restaurants in a central Arizona community of Wickenburg that allowed people to eat in the establishments in violation of an order issued by Arizona’s governor to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will be reported to the town attorney for a decision on possible citations. Police Lt. Kenny Lutkiewicz says both establishments that will be reported based on officers’ observations Saturday were on Friday presented copies of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order barring dine-in eating during the coronavirus pandemic. Lutkiewicz tells The Associated Press that nobody was arrested or issued a citation Saturday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-SCHOOLS
Planning process for Arizona's next school year underway
Planning is underway for reopening Arizona’s public schools in the next school year and the state’s top education official says decisions and guidance will come soon. Schools are closed for the rest of the current school year due to the coronavirus. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KJZZ that some districts start their school years as early as mid-July so “the next school year is really right around the corner." Hoffman says her office aims to have a plan available for distribution by the end of May. Health officials say 348 people have died in Arizona and there have been more than 8,000 positive cases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
New Mexico takes more drastic measures against virus hotspot
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city that is a modern-day trading post on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation was on lockdown under the watch of National Guard troops and state police to discourage nonessential travel and commerce as local coronavirus infections soar. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state Riot Control Act as she ordered Gallup residents to stay home over the weekend except for emergencies. Roads leading in and out of town were blocked to nonessential travel and vehicles carrying more than two people. The restrictions were welcomed by local and state officials who have watched COVID-19 infections spread to nursing homes and homeless populations. Officials reported over 3,700 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Saturday, with 139 deaths.
BRUSH FIRE-HIGHWAY CLOSED
Northbound I-17 closed at New River because of brush fire
NEW RIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at New River north of metro Phoenix on Saturday due to a brush fire. The state Department of Transportation said northbound traffic was backed up for miles due to the brush fire east of the freeway and that drivers should avoid the area and delay travel. The department said there was no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes but that southbound lanes were unaffected. New River is 36 miles north of downtown Phoenix.
CHACO CANYON-DRILLING
Pressure mounts as tribes seek more time on drilling plan
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The clock is ticking but Native American leaders say they're in the midst of a health crisis and unable to weigh in on a proposal by U.S. land managers that will guide oil and gas development for years to come in an area held sacred by some Southwest tribes. The chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors was joined Friday by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico and others in renewing calls for the Bureau of Land Management to extend the comment period on a management plan for the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The agency has yet to respond.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
46 Arizona corrections employees test positive for virus
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say 46 state corrections employees in Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Corrections had previously declined to specify how many workers had contracted the virus. Twenty-four employees who tested positive have since recovered. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether any employees had died as a result of COVID-19. Earlier this week, corrections officials declined to say whether any inmates who tested positive for the virus had died, even though medical examiners and a lawyer said three inmates had died. Corrections officials said Friday there have been four potential COVID-19 deaths among prisoners.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL REOPENING
Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RENT DUE AGAIN
Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
PHOENIX (AP) — Jason W. Still has been waiting six weeks for his first unemployment check since losing his job as a cook at an upscale restaurant in Spokane, Washington. Out-of-work bartender Luke Blaine in Phoenix says he’s holding steady since getting his first unemployment check three weeks ago. But things are growing tighter as the rent comes due again as more than 30 million people around the U.S. have sought unemployment benefits amid shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Eli Oderberg in Denver is among those in a later wave of layoffs affecting additional sectors like his, the oil industry.