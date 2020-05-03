Nicondra: Lots of sun, but more humidity to start the work week

Another spectacular day on Sunday with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Monday is looking nice as well with just a slightly more muggy feel. A more onshore flow will bring in a bit more moisture through Tuesday. Each day expect a slight bump in temperatures as well. Late Tuesday a weak front pushes into the region, but will barely make if off shore. A warm front develops late in the week and winds become southerly again ahead of a stronger system that should push in for next weekend.