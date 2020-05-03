Nicondra: Lots of sun, but more humidity to start the work week

Little chance for rain over the week ahead. (Source: WVUE Weather)
By Nicondra Norwood | May 3, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:26 PM

Another spectacular day on Sunday with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Monday is looking nice as well with just a slightly more muggy feel. A more onshore flow will bring in a bit more moisture through Tuesday. Each day expect a slight bump in temperatures as well. Late Tuesday a weak front pushes into the region, but will barely make if off shore. A warm front develops late in the week and winds become southerly again ahead of a stronger system that should push in for next weekend.