Saints put added emphasis on intelligent draft picks amid pandemic

The team ultimately came away with 4 draft picks, in addition to a 13-man undrafted free agent class as well as the veterans brought in through regular free agency. That new core will be the focus of the coaching staff as they work to assimilate to a squad that has won a league-best 37 regular season games the last three seasons. “Not a lot of turnover on our team, and so, look, these players know the routine. And I’ve been here, this will be my 6th season, and I don’t think we’ve ever had a player come into camp out of shape, which is unlike any other team I’ve ever been on."