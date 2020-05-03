Some churches resume in-person Sunday mass

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - After almost two months of streaming his sermons online, St. Benilde Catholic Church Reverend Matthew Johnson says being able to look his parishioners in their, albeit covered, faces is truly comforting.
“I keep telling the people, I am not called to be a televangelist," said Johnson.
"I would be happy to be able to put all this equipment in a closet and just let dust get on it for the next 20 years.”
Father Johnson says he received the go-ahead from the Archdiocese earlier in the week to resume Sunday service for the first time since the pandemic, with no more than 10 people indoors, who had to signup ahead of time.
“They’ve been really longing for it and we got that signup sheet up and it filled up quick.”
But even during the height of the shutdown, Father Johnson says his community still took the time to give back, whether by offering free meals to kids at St. Benilde School, or even a Sunday crawfish boil to show teacher appreciation.
“I think for so often it’s been like ‘Okay, you come to me and I’ll give you what you need.’ And this has really been a reminder that we’re called to go forth to bring Jesus to them.”
And with the future not totally certain, Johnson says it’s nice to get back some sense of normal.
“I don’t even want to talk about how or if or when, because we just really don’t know, nut at the very least, for as long as we need to, I will do all I can to really just reach out to the people.”
