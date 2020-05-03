WWOZ DJ Jesse Hathorne ‘The Midnight Creeper’ dies at age 71

WWOZ DJ Jesse Hathorne ‘The Midnight Creeper’ dies at age 71
Hathorne began volunteering at the station as an intern in the early 1990s and was known by many names such as The Midnight Creeper, The Creeper or Brother Jess depending on the show. (Source: Facebook of Jesse Hathorne)
May 3, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 71-year-old Jesse Hathorne died Saturday, May 2, according to a post on WWOZ’s website.

“His Saturday midnight to 5 am shows were, for years, must-hear listening for all New Orleans night owls -- after which he would spin around and become Brother Jess, ready to host the Sunday morning gospel show and not let on to a soul that he was, in fact, the same person,” the WWOZ website stated.

He hosted ‘The Creeper’s Blues Parlor’ that aired on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

