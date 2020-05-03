Zack: Summer-like feel moves in for a few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It always feels like those summer temperatures arrive earlier and earlier every year so get ready they are coming over the next few days but the good news is they won’t last.
Highs to round out the weekend will bump up into the middle 80s which isn’t exactly 90 just yet but the humidity levels are also rising. This will make it feel more like the upper 80s to near 90 especially in the sun today. The good news is we continue the dry trend for any outdoor activities you have planned with the family.
It’s back to work on Monday and the heat will only build over the next few days. Monday we could be in the upper 80s for highs before we touch 90 degrees on Tuesday. Now we will remain dry through the first half of the week but a cold front on Wednesday will bring a spotty storm chance but more importantly save us from the heat.
Lower humidity and cooler conditions will return for Thursday before yet another front comes through on Friday into Friday night. This end of the week front could be a strong one bringing quite the chill by May standards for next weekend.
