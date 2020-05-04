Bruce: Dry Spell To Continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The dry spell will continue through Tuesday with only the slightest rain chance Tuesday night. Today will be another great day with sunny skies, although a bit warmer and humid. A more onshore flow will bring in a bit more moisture through Tuesday. Each day expect a slight bump in temperatures as well. Late Tuesday a weak front pushes into the region, but will barely make if off shore. A warm front develops late in the week and winds become southerly again ahead of a stronger system that should push in for next weekend.