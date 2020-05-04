Carnival Cruise Line announces reopening of some cruises in August

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Carnival Cruise Line announced a delay in the return of cruise ships departing from New Orleans and many other ports as well.
Some travel agents say right now they're overwhelmed with refunds from the trips that were booked solid for the summer.
Carnival Cruise Line notified guests and travel agents that starting August 1, some cruise ships will be back up and running.
Those reopening includes a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.
The rest of their cruises, including those in New Orleans, will continue to be paused thorugh August 31st.
"Everything that we had booked for the summer all the way up until August 1 we've either refunded or tried to reschedule. We've just been talking with our clients and seeing which direction they want to go in," Gone with the Wind Travel Agency President Bethany Todd said.
Some travel agents say trips were fully booked for the summer.
"We had a full schedule. We had senior trips booked, we had a lot of incentive travel booked, we were so busy we couldn't see straight, and now, nothing," Todd said.
She said many of her clients are willing to reschedule trips for next year.
In a release, Carnival Cruise Line says, "We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."
While there's no set date for when cruise lines will return to Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans says,
"We are preparing for the possibility of extended suspensions of cruises as the country takes a measured approach to reopening. We continue to work closely with our cruise line partners and local, state and federal officials to ensure that when and as cruising does resume, appropriate timing and procedures are in place to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and our community."
In the meantime, some worry even when cruises reopen, people may not have the money to go on trips, or fear for their safety.
“Especially my older clientele. You know, they just don’t know if they want to be somewhere if something happens, how are they going to get home or how’s their family going to get to them?” Todd said.
