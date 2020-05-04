FAQ: Questions related to wearing face masks during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Connie Deleo, infection prevention specialist at Baton Rouge General, says she and her team research ways to keep viruses like COVID-19 from spreading.
Face masks add another layer of protection against germs. They also protect other people from your germs.
The CDC says children can wear a mask, but those under the age of two should never wear one. If your child has any breathing problems, like asthma, you may want to call your child’s pediatrician to ask their recommendation.
Deleo says men do not have to shave, but masks will not fit as tight, so virus particles may leach out.
Deleo recommends having a paper bag in your car at all times. Only touch the elastic that goes around your ears. Don’t touch the front of the mask, and put the used mask in the paper bag until you get home, then wash it.
If you can, you should wash your face mask every day. If you can’t wash it, you should not wear it again until it is washed.
