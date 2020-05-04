GNO Inc. shares recommended guidelines for businesses to reopen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - GNO Inc. says businesses across the board want to re-open and jump start the economy, and those businesses are willing to go to great lengths to do that.
Michael Hecht of GNO Inc. says from small businesses to big corporations they are willing to do whatever it takes to get back up and running. For many, that means providing PPE, clean work spaces and customer areas frequently, and only have a very limited number of people inside a business at one time. Still, it’s up to health officials and parish leaders as to when that can happen.
Orleans Parish, right now, is quite different than surrounding parishes. The re-open phases have not yet started. In places like Jefferson Parish, retail businesses and restaurants are reopening with new restrictions.
Hecht says GNO Inc. has released a list of guidelines that businesses can follow but he agrees that our economy is depending on the reopening of businesses across the board. Meanwhile the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce is pushing for regionalism to jump start the economy.
“We understand that our small businesses community needs to instill confidence in their customers to return to the businesses so we know we a number of businesses have already discussed perhaps exceeding these general standards,” says Todd Murphy of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
"I think the important thing for everybody to understand is, it’s the job of the healthcare system to save lives and I think our healthcare workers have been phenomenal but it’s the job of the economy to give us everything we need to live and that’s why we have to get the economy going again,” says Michael Hecht.
Hecht also says several people been working from home and while the productivity has continued for some businesses, he believes there will be more people in the workplace in the coming months.
