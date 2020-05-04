Juan’s World: Is it the Scheme or the QB?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and I’m sure you’ve heard the news. The LSU Tigers got a verbal commitment from highly sought after quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. And, they made the top three on Caleb Williams’ list. Williams is regarded by many ‘in the know’ as the best quarterback in the nation.
It’s a great time to be a fan of the Tigers. I mean, when’s the last time two of prep football’s best QB’s were so quick to either commit to LSU or have the Tigers in their sights?
Is this the result of LSU winning the National Championship last season? Or....is this what a change in offensive philosophy, which produced a Heisman winning quarterback, which also led to a National championship, gets you?
With Myles Brennan set to pick up where Joe Burrow left off, we shall soon find out if it’s the QB or the scheme that makes LSU’s offense so special and puts the Tigers in position to be great again.
We will also find out if this well oiled machine of a season ago, can be that way again ‘without’ the architect, Joe Brady, in the booth.
He’s now running the offense for the Carolina Panthers. One can only hope that the guy he left behind, Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, can remember enough of what Brady urged him to do. Can’t you just envision Brady whispering to Ensminger, ‘Be Brave Steve. Don’t hold back’?
LSU will have plenty of offensive talent back next season, along with a relatively new QB in Brennan to connect the dots. The same offense will be there and Ed Orgeron has gone on record as saying that this high-octane offense is here to stay.
Which brings me back to my original point. The nations top high school QB’s are looking LSU’s way. And the reason why is that they believe they can be the next Joe Borrow. That they can be the next Heisman winner to lead LSU to it’s next National Championship. Because they’ll have the same offense in place.
So is it the QB or the scheme. Well, seems to me that one can’t work without the other. So maybe it’s both.
Again, we will find out soon enough.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
