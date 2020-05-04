Lawmakers resume 2020 Legislative Session after COVID-19 halted operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers pick up Monday where they left off as they resume the 2020 Legislative Session.
After two-months away due to the the coronavirus, the House and Senate now race to get the state’s work done before a June 1 deadline.
The pandemic already interrupted the session itself, but it’s also interrupting what bills may have made it to the floor this year, with new COVID-19 related bills now taking precedent.
One of those will be House Bill 858 which will change insurance claim requirements.
The bill requires insurers who write policies which provide coverage for loss or damage to a business must also allow owners to file for losses they suffered due to the pandemic.
The proposed law will only include businesses with over 100 employees.
Another proposed bill in the Senate will call on health insurance companies to change their policies to include COVID-19 testing.
That bill would apply to all those who are currently covered or have already applied for health insurance.
With just four weeks to go before the deadline, the Louisiana Economic Task Force has been working over the last month to come up with ways to help those who are struggling financially.
The House of Representatives will convene at 9 a.m. the Senate will follow suit at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.