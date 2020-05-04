Man dies following Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in Central City Monday night.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fourth Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
