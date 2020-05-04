Man hit by stray bullet in New Orleans East shootout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in New Orleans East, according to a police report.
The shooting happened around 8:48 p.m. on Sunday (May 3) near the intersection of Hammond and Werner streets.
Two gunmen were firing at each other when the victim was struck by a bullet, police said. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The suspected gunman was not caught.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
