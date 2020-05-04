Margus Hunt ready to contribute unique skillset to Saints

Hunt is 6′8″, 295 pounds, so he has the size to clog the middle of the line of scrimmage but as exhibited by the 4.60-second forty-yard dash he ran at the NFL Combine in 2013, he also has a rare mix of athleticism that gives coaches flexibility. In 2018 with Indianapolis, he started a career-best 15 games but his playing time dipped in 2019 as he struggled to find a fit “It’s just the nature of the business. I didn’t have the most successful start last year, to be honest, so they decided to make some moves and put me in a better position for making plays. They took me out of the interior nose tackle position and put me back at the three-technique which was a better spot for me anyway, in my opinion as well. I understand their process behind it so I didn’t have anything to really argue about with the decision because at that point, stats weren’t that good, I couldn’t help the team in my position I was in so they were able to put me in a better position to obviously help the defensive line and help the team. It did help the team a little bit, it’s just that then I was in a backup role so my reps were limited for every game.”