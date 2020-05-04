May cold fronts coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Temperatures will be near or at 90 degrees on Tuesday. With a little humidity it will definitely feel like an early summer day. However that won’t last long as another cold front moves in by Wednesday morning. Temperatures and humidity will lower quite a bit for the middle of the week.
Another brief warm-up will occur on Friday before an even stronger cold front arrives for the weekend. Only a few spotty storms are possible ahead of the front late Friday and Friday night. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs a little below normal in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s except a few 40s away from the lake by Sunday morning.
