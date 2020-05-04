One killed, another shot in Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating two shooting scenes, both in the 5th District.
The NOPD says a female victim was shot in the 6300 block of North Rampart Street. She was taken to the hospital.
A male victim was shot in the 1000 block of Tricou Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As the two incidents occurred in close proximity, detectives are working to determine any possible connection between them.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
This story will be updated.
