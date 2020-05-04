Shelby: Two Fronts This Week

Two cold fronts will impact the area this week. Ahead of the first one, today and tomorrow will be warm and humid. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday night, then drier and slightly cooler conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Another uptick in heat and humidity can be expected Friday along with a few spotty storms. A stronger front will spark up rain and storms as it crosses the area Friday night leaving a gorgeous weekend in its wake.
Cool, crisp mornings and highs in the 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday.
