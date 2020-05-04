’Soul Cleansing’: Millions celebrate WWOZ virtual Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the trumpets started playing in Canada and the piano keys struck chords in Italy, Dr. John was telling the world if he didn’t do it, somebody else will.
Somebody turned out to be the million-strong crowd at the virtual Jazz Fest hosted by WWOZ.
From every country and all around the USA, New Orleans music lovers virtually gathered for a cathartic experience that was unprecedented and put a crowd of socially starved festers in the right place.
The tributes poured onto the internet like a cold drink into a go-cup near the gospel tent.
“People built beer booths, built stages, and made their own flags,” said WWOZ General Manager Beth Utterback.
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was canceled because of coronavirus. Well, the one at the one at the Fair Grounds was canceled. WWOZ’s staff undertook the overwhelming task of making sure fans would get a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“It’s the best Jazz Fest you can put together from Heaven and Earth,” Utterback said, referring to the virtual concerts that featured so many greats.
Full performances by Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John were featured during the two-week music experience.
It was a remedy for more millions of people who needed some jazz in their breath.
Utterback praised her stay-in-place staff who helped conjure up the voodoo it would take to get so many iconic performances together from captivity caused by the pandemic.
“It was overwhelming in a good way,” she said. “People cried for the first-time during performances. It was soul cleansing.”
The radio station is still putting together final “attendance” numbers, but she said the virtual concerts were shared more than a million times.
The staff posted its own Fest-In-Place photos and asked for the public to do the same. They came through with thousands of their own images, each more creative than the next – a fitting tribute to the tradition that brings acts together from every music genre you can imagine.
Head over to WWOZ.org for more information and to keep the music alive and help support local musicians.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.