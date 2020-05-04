St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing boater

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for an overdue boater on the upper portion of the West Pearl River.
Shawn “Michael” Copling, 22, launched around noon on Sunday (May 3) at Pump Slough in a steering wheel side console 14-foot aluminum flat boat with orange stickers.
A family member reported him missing Sunday night when he had not returned home.
Anyone who has seen or have spoken to Shawn “Michael” Copling or has seen a boat matching this discription, is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.