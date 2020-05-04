WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: City of New Orleans gives update on city’s finances during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is expected to share the status of the City’s finances during a press conference Monday afternoon.
Previously, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans’ CAO Gilbert Montano stated that they would be monitoring how much money the City was spending on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also warned that the cost to the city may lead to the layoff or furlough of some City employees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many events and conventions, which usually bring in major tourism money, were forced to postpone or cancel. So far, Jazz Fest, Voodoo Fest and Essence Festival have all cancelled their 2020 events.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.