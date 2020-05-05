Bruce: From Hot To Much Cooler As The Week Moves On

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The rest of the week will feature some big temperature swings ahead and behind a couple of fast moving cold fronts. Today we will be on the hotter side as humidity continues to rise. Highs will be at or near the 90 degree mark. Hot and humid conditions are in the forecast today with highs reaching near 90 degrees. As mentioned, with a couple of fronts on the way, it won’t last long as another cold front moves in by Wednesday morning. This could spark up a few overnight showers, but most folks will stay dry.
Wednesday and Thursday look nice in the wake of the front. Highs will be near-normal in the low 80s with dry, sunny skies.
Another brief warm-up will occur on Friday before an even stronger cold front arrives for the weekend. Some spotty showers and storms are possible ahead of the front late Friday and Friday night. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs a little below normal in the 70s. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.