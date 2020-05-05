City Leaders Grapple with Huge Deficit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Cantrell administration today presented the City Council with a list of options to help deal with an anticipated budget hole of nearly $150 million brought on largely by the COVID-19 crisis.
The administration consider everything from early retirement for hundreds of employees to a $100 million bond loan.
The city's financial director, Norman White told the council budget committee that in January and February tax revenue looked good, then the coronavirus crisis hit.
"My budget was $264 million for sales taxes we're now looking at a $110 million loss," said White.
Couple that with expenses from the COVID-19 crisis as well money spent on the Hard Rock hotel disaster and the cyber attack on the city...Orleans Parish now stares down a $150 million budget deficit for 2020.
"Police fire are mandatory but we may need to shut down other areas and decide what that is,"said New Orleans city councilmember Joe Giarusso.
The administration is discussing financing a $100 million bond loan which could be paid out over 15 years to help ease the pain.
“That is a lot easier within our budget constraints, not so catastrophic,” said White.
The council advised the city cao to consider the loan only as a last resort, after it is determined how much federal stimulus money the city might be able to recover.'
"Care act we will monitor and reevaluate it once it's there,"said city CAO Gilbert Montano.
The administration is also crunching the numbers on early retirement for nearly 300 employees as a way to save $1 million per pay period.
"Our focus will be public health and safety and make sure we have sufficient government operations," said Montano.
The city says it wants to keep enough money on hand to help deal with a possible COVID-19 resurgence as stay home restrictions get lifted.
To further complicate the budget situation, costs associated with the Hard Rock collapse and the cyber attack are estimated at well over $10 million.
