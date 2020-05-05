Much cooler into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cold front number one arrives on Wednesday morning bringing low humidity, sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. This will last into Thursday.
On Friday there will be a brief warm-up with a little more humidity. A line of showers and storms are possible by Friday evening and night. This second cold front will be even stronger. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend with lows mostly in the 50s except 60s right at the lake. 40s are possible north of the lake by Sunday into Monday morning.
It will be quite breezy this weekend as well with gusts frequently over 20 mph especially on the South Shore.
