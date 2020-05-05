Overtime Podcast #151 - Saints 2020 Schedule Preview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL is set to release the 2020 schedule Thursday night. Get a preview of the storylines to watch for and an explanation of the league’s overarching goals and built-in provisions amid the Coronavirus pandermic.
Sean Fazende on where the Saints’ Thursday night game might fall:
“I’m a little more curious if they stay on the Thanksgiving routine because we know the Thursday night game is coming at some point. Does the Thursday night game count as that the way it has the last two years against Atlanta? I kind of enjoy it, I know it’s a holiday and all but I enjoyed it last year in Atlanta and the year before when they played Atlanta at home so I’m curious...yes, Thursday night is coming but is it going to be on Thanksgiving again?”
Chris Hagan on different scenarios for the timing of a bye week:
“I think if you get hot early in the year and you have this win streak, that can carry but eventually I think you do lose that momentum and should that happen, it’s nice to have that bye week, not to lose that momentum and then have to keep playing. A la the Chiefs a couple years ago, there was the Chiefs-Rams and they had the bye week right after that and I think the Rams went on to the Super Bowl that season. So I think it helps when you can break up that momentum just a little and even re-charge and say ‘look, coming out of this...four games, let’s do it.’ So I think that would be most advantageous to have that late bye like that.”
