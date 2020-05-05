Overtime Podcast #151 - Saints 2020 Schedule Preview

“I think if you get hot early in the year and you have this win streak, that can carry but eventually I think you do lose that momentum and should that happen, it’s nice to have that bye week, not to lose that momentum and then have to keep playing. A la the Chiefs a couple years ago, there was the Chiefs-Rams and they had the bye week right after that and I think the Rams went on to the Super Bowl that season. So I think it helps when you can break up that momentum just a little and even re-charge and say ‘look, coming out of this...four games, let’s do it.’ So I think that would be most advantageous to have that late bye like that.”