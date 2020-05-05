’Short term solution’: Concern grows over extending eviction moratorium

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the courts remain closed under COVID-19, so are evictions in the city of New Orleans. But a council resolution to extend that moratorium on evictions until August 24 would further align the city with the Federal CARES Act.
“The landlords cannot keep taking the hit...it’s more than just paying a mortgage what about our property taxes property insurance the maintenance,” said Tammy Esponge with The Apartment Association of New Orleans.
Esponge says landlords don't want to go through the costly process of evicting tenants. She says many have applied for forbearance on their mortgages which gives up to 180 days forgiveness, but it may not be enough.
“If this continues on this track there will be less rental units available because they’ll either go bankrupt selling it,” said Esponge.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of other choices the city council has,” said Tulane’s civil law professor Sally Richardson.
Richardson says the city doesn't want people evicted during a health crisis, but it is a short term solution. She says until the economy starts back up, residents won't have a steady income which means both the housing and rental markets won’t be fed potentially for months.
“Eventually rent is going to be owed, eventually mortgages are going to have to be paid, one of the difficult things going forward is the possible, if not probable balloon of payments that people are going to have in the future… it would be a good idea for renters at this point in time to talk to your landlord to see if you can work out even if it’s just a short term deal,” said Richardson.
“Safe housing is the anchor to a healthy community,” said Loyola law professor, Davida Finger.
Finger says with more than 180 thousand New Orleans renters, the council's resolution is a step in the right direction. She says if mortgages are the issue, public policy should also step into help, but says the city's residents simply cannot be put on the street.
“It’s a concern that we can’t exacerbate, the crisis that’s going on in our community and pushing people into eviction court right now would certainly do that, it would vastly increase homelessness it would not do anything to help the economy and it ultimately wouldn’t do anything to help the property owners get their rent,” said Finger.
Experts caution against landlords refinancing, as it will still require regular payments, and circumstances can of course change.
Meanwhile, renters should be aware of red flags in working out agreements with landlords like requiring any back-rent to be paid all at once.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.