SJSO searching for vehicle connected to Laplace shooting

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting in Laplace Tuesday evening.
Deputies are searching for a late model blue Ford F-150 FX4 Platinum. The vehicle bears the license plate La. X787131.
The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on I-10, exiting on I-310 and then traveling eastbound on Airline Highway.
If you know the location of the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 359-8644 or the SJSO Tips Line at (985) 359-TIPS.
