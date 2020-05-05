Spillway opening turns portions of Lake Pontchartrain green

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -A portion of Lake Pontchartrain turns green amid yet another opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
Algae blooms have formed in the lake especially along the North Shore.
The spillway was fully closed Friday.
Over the Causeway, you can see muddy river water being diluted by the bluer waters of the lake, but along the north shore in Mandeville, green sludge pushed up against the seawall.
The area has seen southeasterly winds lately, and that may have pushed the algae toward the north shore.
This year’s opening of the spillway was limited compared to the back to back openings in 2019.
Only a fraction of the river water flowed into the lake.
The Army Corps says this year’s total volume amounted to about nine percent of last year’s.
That means the lake should recover more quickly this year.
