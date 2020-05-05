TODAY: Free mask distribution in Jefferson Parish

View this post on Instagram

Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker and Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet will be hosting a mask distribution drive-thru event tomorrow, May 5th, starting at 2:00 p.m at the Oakwood Mall, 197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA 70053. Enter from Wright Ave. and follow cones and/or barricades to the mask distribution tents.