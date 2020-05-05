TODAY: Free mask distribution in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish will distribute free face masks Tuesday at two west bank locations.
Beginning at 10 a.m. until noon, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano, Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet, and Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker will host a mask distribution drive-thru event (while supplies last) at the Immaculate Conception School yard located at 601 Ave. in Marrero.
Vehicles should enter on Ave. D and turn into the school parking area to receive masks and exit onto 6th St. The Marrero-Harvey Fire Department will be providing assistance.
At 2 p.m. Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker and Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet, will be hosting another mask distribution drive-thru event (while supplies last) at the Oakwood Mall.
Vehicles will enter Oakwood Mall from Wright Ave. and follow the cones and/or barricades to the mask distribution tents.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.