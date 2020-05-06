Alvin Kamara touts Saints’ great chemistry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara may be one of the NFL’s most underpaid players - he’s set to earn just $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal - but that doesn’t diminish his affection for the franchise that he has called home since entering the league in 2017.
“People always ask me this and I say it and they don’t really accept it," Kamara told his Saints teammate Terron Armstead while the two chatted on Instagram Live Monday night. "You can back me up on this, every week there is something going on where you’re like ‘Man, I’m happy I’m here and not nowhere else.’ The energy in our locker room from coaches to players to trainers, equipment staff - it’s always something that keeps you in it, like 'I’m happy I’m at work, I’m cool, I’m happy around these dudes.”
Kamara’s arrival in New Orleans coincided with three straight playoff appearances and he points to the 2019 divisional round matchup against the Eagles as a prime example of why he is proud to be part of the Saints “One of the moments that I remember the most, and it’s not really a moment but that Philly game where we played them and beat them in the playoffs. There was just so much hype around that. As a fan, it’s different watching from being a player because for us, we’re not buying into the hype, we’re just saying we’ve got to go handle our business. It is what it is, they’re talking, so let’s go handle it. The way we approached that game, the swag we had in that game to go and handle them. That was one of those moments where I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is special, for real.’ And there are many more moments but that was one where there was a lot of good up in there.”
As Kamara enters the final season of his rookie contract, his fellow 2017 draft peer, Christian McCaffrey, has signed a 4-year extension worth a reported $64 million. There have not been any reports of an extension for Kamara.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.